PMC begins process for new water connections in Mohammadwadi

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the process for housing societies in Mohammadwadi to apply for legal water connections days after the commissioning of new overhead tanks near Ghule Chowk. As per the notice, societies must submit applications for new connections through a PMC-licensed plumber on the civic body’s website. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday, the civic body put up a public notice in the area, asking societies to apply for new pipeline connections. The move follows the completion of the overhead tank project near Royal Heritage Mall and successful trial runs to ensure smooth water flow.

Nandkishor Jagtap, chief engineer, PMC water supply department, said regular distribution is expected to begin in about 10 days. “We are currently cleaning the pipelines and conducting trials. Distribution will start in a phased manner,” he said.

Pavneet Kaur, additional municipal commissioner, said the application process is being started in parallel to avoid delays once supply begins. “This is a routine procedure for legal connections. We want to ensure that societies start receiving water within a month,” she said.

As per the notice, societies must submit applications for new connections through a PMC-licensed plumber on the civic body’s website. In addition, applicants are required to visit the Cantonment Water Supply Centre in Camp to submit physical documents and complete the process.

The list of required documents includes ownership papers, no-objection certificates, PMC-approved building plans, occupancy certificates, a water supply guarantee letter, and certification from a licensed plumber. Societies must also submit a certificate from an architect confirming that internal water storage systems are leak-proof and that the internal distribution network has undergone hydraulic testing. PMC has made detailed guidelines available on its official website.

The development comes as a relief for residents of Undri and Mohammadwadi, who have struggled with erratic water supply for years and have relied heavily on private tankers.

Nivrutti Anna Bandal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator from ward 41, said the long-pending issue had been addressed through collective efforts. “This has been a decade-long problem. The commissioning of the overhead tanks is the result of sustained follow-ups by public representatives, residents and the Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation,” he said.