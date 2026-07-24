PMC clears ₹6.83-cr contract to process 300 MT of dry waste daily

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Standing Committee on Thursday approved a ₹6.83-crore proposal for collecting, transporting, and scientifically processing the city’s dry waste, paving the way for the daily handling of at least 300 metric tonnes (MT) of non-biodegradable waste, civic officials said. PMC standing committee approves ₹6.83-crore proposal for collecting, transporting and scientifically processing the city’s dry waste, enabling the daily handling of at least 300 metric tonnes. (HT FILE)

The contract has been awarded to Bhumi Green Energy Envirocare LLP, which emerged as the sole eligible bidder after two rounds of the tender process. The firm will carry out the work at a rate of ₹844 per metric tonne, Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said.

Under the contract, the agency will collect dry waste from PMC ramps, transfer stations and other designated locations and transport it to cement plants. This dry waste will be scientifically processed as refuse-derived fuel (RDF) or through other approved methods.

The contract period is valid for six months, with a provision to extend it by another three months, if required. During this period, the agency is expected to transport and process 81,000 metric tonnes of dry waste.

Bhimale said, “The proposal has been approved to ensure uninterrupted collection, transportation and scientific processing of dry waste generated in the city. This will help strengthen Pune’s solid waste management system and ensure timely disposal of non-biodegradable waste.”

PMC had earlier granted administrative approval for the project on June 9, and initiated the tender process. The first tender received only one bid, prompting the civic body to invite fresh bids. However, the second round also received only one technically-qualified bid from Bhumi Green Energy Envirocare LLP. After scrutiny of the documents, the commercial bid was opened on June 25, and the Tender Committee approved the quoted rate on June 29.

The project is estimated to cost ₹6.83 crore (excluding GST). The expenditure will be met from the Solid Waste Management Department’s budget head earmarked for tipping fees related to projects at Sus, Mahalunge, Bavdhan, Kondhave Dhawade, cement plants and the Excel waste processing facility at Katraj. PMC has made a budgetary provision of ₹8.5 crore for the project in 2026-27, with officials stating that additional funds will be allocated if required.