PMC clears appointment of consultant for Parvati ropeway

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved the appointment of a project management consultant for the proposed ropeway connecting Sarasbaug and Parvati, taking the project a step forward.

Proposed to boost tourism, the ropeway has received an allocation of ₹1 crore in the PMC’s 2026-27 budget. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The consultant will prepare the detailed project report (DPR), assess the project’s technical and financial feasibility and oversee the tendering process.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale confirmed the approval. “The consultant will be responsible for preparing the detailed project report, examining the technical and financial feasibility of the project and completing the tendering process,” he said.

Proposed to boost tourism, the ropeway has received an allocation of ₹1 crore in the PMC’s 2026-27 budget. Since the project involves specialised electrical and mechanical systems, the civic body lacks the technical manpower to plan and execute it. The consultant will guide the project through the planning and contract-award stages.

The PMC invited tenders for the consultancy in August 2026. The proposed fee is 1.27% of the project cost or a minimum of ₹2.54 crore, whichever is higher, excluding GST and other applicable taxes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The consultant will also examine the feasibility of implementing the project through a public-private partnership (PPP) or design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model, assess bidders and oversee the process until the contract is awarded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The consultant will also examine the feasibility of implementing the project through a public-private partnership (PPP) or design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model, assess bidders and oversee the process until the contract is awarded. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the proposed plan, the 750-metre ropeway will connect Peshwe Park to Parvati. It will have five towers, ranging from 12 to 40 metres in height, and 22 cabins, each accommodating eight passengers. The journey is expected to take two and a half minutes, with a capacity of 1,500 passengers per hour in one direction.

The PMC will take a final decision on implementation after receiving the consultant’s report.