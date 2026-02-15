PMC completes Hajj vaccination drive despite last-minute rush

Despite a last-minute rush and the Hajj immunisation schedule being advanced by nearly two months, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has successfully vaccinated all registered pilgrims, civic health officials said on Saturday. Traditionally conducted in April, this year’s drive was moved to February following directives from the state health ministry. (HT PHOTO)

Traditionally conducted in April, this year’s drive was moved to February following directives from the state health ministry. The ministry also mandated additional medical screenings and introduced new requirements, including digital data entry on the portal and linking with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID.

“Despite the compressed timeline and added compliance requirements, all eligible pilgrims were vaccinated and screened as per norms,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and city immunisation officer at PMC.

The PMC received stocks of oral polio, meningococcal, and influenza vaccines in the last week of January. Of the influenza vaccines, 400 doses were reserved for high-risk individuals and those over 65. According to preliminary lists, around 1,378 pilgrims from the Pune district were eligible for vaccination this year.

The Pune Hajj Committee had proposed February 8 as the initial vaccination date after learning that Ramadan was likely to begin on February 17, prompting the need to complete health formalities early.

Civic officials reported that 1,197 pilgrims received oral polio and meningococcal vaccines, including 234 high-risk individuals who were also administered influenza shots. Of these, 1,058 were vaccinated on February 8 and the remaining 139 on February 13. Vaccination sessions were held at Sonawane Hospital, while medical screenings took place at Kamla Nehru Hospital.

Dr Dighe added, “Urgent arrangements were made to implement the revised schedule after the state public health department instructed local bodies to begin screening and vaccination immediately. Observers from the Union Health Ministry visited on Friday and were satisfied with PMC’s efforts.”