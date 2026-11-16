PMC gives 50 lakh for marathon, invites criticism

Political leaders have accused the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) of wasting taxpayers’ money after the civic body gave a grant of ₹50 lakh to Sanskruti Pratishthan, a private foundation, for Pune Run for Unity marathon held in the city on Sunday.

More than 40,000 participants took part in the event, which promoted national unity and a drug-free India. (HT PHOTO)

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Shiv Sena leader and former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar said, “At a time when the entire state is facing drought, and the government is exercising financial restraint, the PMC has promptly transferred ₹50 lakh as a donation to Sanskruti Pratishthan for its marathon. Who has authorised the municipal commissioner to spend taxpayers’ hard-earned money in this manner?” he asked.

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He questioned municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram’s authority to sanction the amount, alleging that the money had been transferred to the organisers through RTGS.

Dhangekar also drew attention to the invitation card, questioning how the PMC’s name and logo were missing despite its alleged contribution. He suggested that the civic body’s money was being used to promote political leaders rather than acknowledge the public institution funding the event.

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{{^usCountry}} Raviraj Kale, state president, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth wing, said, “The PMC is wasting the taxpayers’ money amid water scarcity and financial constraints.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raviraj Kale, state president, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth wing, said, “The PMC is wasting the taxpayers’ money amid water scarcity and financial constraints.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Pune Run for Unity marathon was organised on Sunday on the initiative of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol. More than 40,000 participants took part in the event, which promoted national unity and a drug-free India. Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan flagged off the marathon, while chief minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the programme virtually.

Murlidhar Mohol, Union minister of state, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon people across the country to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, following which the Rashtriya Ekta Daud began being organised in cities across India. In Pune, we have been organising the event as the Pune Run for Unity since last year. I am happy that participation has increased from 22,000 Punekars last year to 40,000 this year. The theme this year was to make India and Pune drug-free.”

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Santosh Tengale, deputy commissioner of PMC sport and culture department, said, “The proposal had gone from our end. It got approved by the standing committee.”

“PMC should have been acknowledged, as the budgetary provision made last year has been carried forward to the current financial year. The municipal corporation should have been mentioned,” a senior PMC official said.