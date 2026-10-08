Pune:

PMC issues notices to four ward malaria officers over dengue, chikungunya surge

Amid a significant surge in cases of vector-borne diseases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has issued show-cause notices to four ward malaria officers for alleged lapses in controlling the surge and effectively implementing vector-borne diseases’ management measures in their respective jurisdictions; officials said on Wednesday. The notices have been issued to the malaria officers (MOs) of the Kothrud, Nagar Road-Wadgaonsheri, Aundh-Baner and Dhankawadi ward offices, with the respective wards reporting a higher number of dengue cases.

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According to officials, Pune city has recorded 2,391 dengue cases and 106 chikungunya cases between January 1 and September 30, 2026. Dengue cases rose sharply during the monsoon; from 166 in June, to 518 in July, 751 in August, and 956 in September. September alone accounted for nearly 40% of the cases recorded during the nine months. As per the report, Kothrud reported the highest number of dengue cases within the PMC limits at 229, followed by Nagar Road-Wadgaonsheri at 222, and Aundh-Baner at 212. Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar reported 139 cases, while Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori reported 137. Although the city reported fewer cases of chikungunya, these cases too increased during the monsoon, with 51 cases in July, 39 in August, and 16 in September, taking the cumulative figure to 106. Aundh-Baner reported the highest number of chikungunya cases at 19, followed by Tilak Road-Sinhagad Road at four, and Dhole-Patil Road at three.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief and head of the vector-borne diseases’ control programme at PMC, said that the four officers have been asked to explain the reasons behind the rise in cases and the action taken in their respective areas. “The medical officers have been asked to submit a clarification on why the surge has been reported, what action has been taken, and the daily activities conducted to keep a check on cases in their areas,” Dighe said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief and head of the vector-borne diseases’ control programme at PMC, said that the four officers have been asked to explain the reasons behind the rise in cases and the action taken in their respective areas. “The medical officers have been asked to submit a clarification on why the surge has been reported, what action has been taken, and the daily activities conducted to keep a check on cases in their areas,” Dighe said. {{/usCountry}}

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The officers were summoned to the PMC headquarters on Wednesday and directed to submit action-taken reports.

The health department has also issued instructions for immediate outbreak-control measures if there is a surge in cases in any area. These measures include house-to-house inspections within a five-km radius, container surveys to identify mosquito breeding sites, fever surveys, spraying, malaria slide collection, fogging inside houses and in the surrounding areas, and other vector-control activities. “In case of an outbreak, these activities will have to be carried out continuously for 15 days,” Dighe said. The department has also stepped-up action in the Aundh-Baner ward area following detection of 19 chikungunya cases, including around 12 cases from a single housing society. A survey by an entomologist found mosquito breeding at a PMC godown of the anti-encroachment department in the Aundh-Baner area. Large quantities of material had reportedly been dumped at the site, creating conditions conducive to mosquito breeding.

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The PMC health department subsequently issued a notice to the godown authorities and directed them to clear the material and clean the premises. Mass-scale application of biolarvicide was carried out using a jetting tanker. Spraying and fogging were also undertaken at the affected housing society as part of the control measures; officials said.