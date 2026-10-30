PMC orders action against architect, builder over occupancy certificate

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ordered the suspension of an architect’s licence for at least a year and directed a developer to halt all ongoing construction after a preliminary inquiry found lapses in issuing the final occupancy certificate for the Monte Rosa project in Hingane Khurd, officials said on Thursday.

Ludhiana, India : Construction work in progress of Illegal commercial building model town area near Krishna Temple, in Ludhiana, (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

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In an order dated October 23, the PMC held architect Vilas Jagannath Yele of Idea Images prima facie responsible for submitting a completion certificate despite allegedly incomplete work at the site.

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The order directs the civic administration to blacklist him and review other ongoing projects under his supervision. “The necessary entries must also be made in the civic body’s system,” Kaur said in the order.

The order also directs a halt to all ongoing construction projects of Tushar Builders and BK Infra LLP, associated with Lalit Kudale and Tushar Sambhaji Gosavi, among other project stakeholders. Their pending building proposals will remain on hold until further orders.

The action follows a report submitted to the municipal commissioner on July 17, 2026, that examined lapses in issuing the occupancy certificate.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur also directed departmental inquiries against two civic engineers for alleged negligence in discharging their duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur also directed departmental inquiries against two civic engineers for alleged negligence in discharging their duties. {{/usCountry}}

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Departmental inquiries have been ordered against junior engineer Nishikant Chhapekar and deputy engineer Rahul Tikhe for alleged negligence and failure to discharge their duties.

According to the order, the final occupancy certificate was issued without adequately verifying whether the construction conformed to the sanctioned plans and whether the project had complied with environmental clearance conditions. Officials also allegedly failed to check whether the mandatory Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) approvals had been obtained.