The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has pegged the overall expenditure on the proposed high-capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) at ₹12,000 crore, including ₹3,000 crore for private land acquisition. Landowners whose properties are acquired for the project will be entitled to compensation at 200% of the assessed land value under the right to fair compensation and transparency of Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Those who voluntarily agree to the acquisition before the award is declared will receive an additional 25% compensation.

The proposed HCMTR alignment extends 21.8 km along existing roads, while another 4.28 km will pass through nullahs, canals and government land. (HT) more less

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Dinkar Gojare, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) project department head overseeing the HCMTR project, shared these details with corporators during Friday’s general body meeting wherein the HCMTR project and its alignment were discussed. He said that the land acquisition process is underway and that meetings are being held with affected landowners.

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“Of the estimated ₹12,000 crore expenditure, around ₹9,000 crore is the capital cost, while ₹3,000 crore has been earmarked for acquiring private land. The project requires around 145 hectares of land from various agencies, 28 hectares out of which constitutes private land,” Gojare said.

He said that the state government has been directed by the chief minister to make its land available for the project without compensation, thereby reducing the acquisition burden on the civic body.

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{{^usCountry}} “Under the 2013 land acquisition law, compensation will be calculated based on the ready reckoner valuation, with landowners entitled to 200% of the assessed value. A provision under section 126 also allows an additional 25% compensation to those who agree to voluntarily hand over their land before the acquisition award is declared,” said additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate. He said that the civic administration has begun the process to secure such consent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Under the 2013 land acquisition law, compensation will be calculated based on the ready reckoner valuation, with landowners entitled to 200% of the assessed value. A provision under section 126 also allows an additional 25% compensation to those who agree to voluntarily hand over their land before the acquisition award is declared,” said additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate. He said that the civic administration has begun the process to secure such consent. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed HCMTR alignment extends 21.8 km along existing roads, while another 4.28 km will pass through nullahs, canals and government land. The project will also require coordination with the metro network, with the two corridors intersecting at seven locations and running parallel along two stretches. The parallel stretches are between Sinhagad road (Navshya Maruti chowk) and Laxmi Narayan Chowk; and between Ramwadi and the proposed new Airport road. A decision is yet to be taken on whether the metro authorities or the PMC will implement the parallel stretches.

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The project will be implemented through a special purpose vehicle (SPV); Gojare said. The detailed project report (DPR) and the proposed implementation framework are also expected to be placed before the civic administration for further consideration. Thereafter, a presentation will be given to all corporators; Gojare said, replying to a question from opposition leader Nilesh Nikam.