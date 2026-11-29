The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to launch a pilot parking management initiative from December 15 to tackle traffic congestion caused by haphazard parking, rising vehicle numbers and road encroachments. The trial will run for two to three months, after which the civic administration will assess its impact before extending the system to other parts of the city.

Discussions on the revised parking policy have also been pending before the Leaders of the House. (HT) more less

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Speaking to reporters on Friday, civic commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “The civic body is working on a comprehensive parking management plan to ensure smoother traffic movement and better regulation of on-street parking. Merely removing encroachments from roads will not resolve traffic congestion. Unless proper parking arrangements are made and effectively implemented, the problem will persist. We are planning the parking system based on the width and specific requirements of individual roads. The initiative will initially be implemented on a pilot basis, and its impact will be assessed over the next two to three months before it is extended to other parts of the city.”

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The proposed trial is expected to cover prominent stretches, including JM Road, FC Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Viman Nagar, Laxmi Road and High Street in Baner.

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{{^usCountry}} The PMC is also considering implementing the pilot on its own, without initially appointing a contractor, following delays in securing Standing Committee approval for earlier parking tenders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PMC is also considering implementing the pilot on its own, without initially appointing a contractor, following delays in securing Standing Committee approval for earlier parking tenders. {{/usCountry}}

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Discussions on the revised parking policy have also been pending before the Leaders of the House. The civic administration is therefore considering trials on selected roads to avoid further delays.

A joint meeting of the PMC’s Security and Project departments and the Traffic Police is expected to finalise the arrangements and responsibilities for implementation.

Dinkar Gojare, chief engineer of the PMC’s Project Department, said, “We are coordinating with the concerned departments, including the Traffic Police, to ensure the systematic implementation of the pilot project. The parking arrangements will include clearly demarcated parking spaces, no-parking zones and designated auto rickshaw stands. The trial will help us assess the effectiveness of the proposed arrangements and identify any changes required before extending the system to other parts of the city.”

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The PMC plans to install no-parking signboards, mark authorised parking spaces and designate auto rickshaw stands. The trial is also expected to follow a pay-and-park model to assess its effectiveness.

The revised policy takes into account the city’s growing population, expansion of municipal limits and inclusion of merged villages. It also aims to clearly define the responsibilities of various agencies, including the Traffic Police, Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and Metro authorities.

​Broader proposals include multi-level parking facilities and a revision of existing parking charges, which currently range from ₹1 to ₹3 for two-wheelers and ₹7 to ₹14 for four-wheelers.

Ram also flagged concerns over hotels using valet services to park customers’ vehicles on adjoining public roads, adding to congestion. The PMC is expected to examine the practice and frame appropriate regulations.

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