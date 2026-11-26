While the Pune Metro is expanding to bring more parts of the city within the reach of public transport, lack of parking facilities near most metro stations continues to deter commuters who depend on their own vehicles to reach the metro network. To bridge this gap, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is drawing up a comprehensive plan to develop parking facilities at nearly 81 metro stations across the city; officials said on Wednesday. The proposal covers stations on the existing metro lines 1 (Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate) and 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi) as well as the newly-operational line 3 (Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar) and upcoming corridors. The civic body plans to identify suitable land parcels near the metro stations, develop parking facilities, and operate them on a pay-and-park basis. The exercise will also cover metro stations whose plans have been frozen for future development.

The lack of designated parking has been a longstanding complaint among commuters on lines 1 and 2. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

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Dinkar Gojare, chief engineer (project department), PMC, said, “We have developed two parking facilities and floated tenders for two more, with two additional sites slated to be ready by March. Rather than simply handing them over, we will operate them on a pay-and-park basis, developing amenities within roughly 300 to 350 metres of the metro stations. Across the combined network of around 81 stations on a 120 km stretch, we are planning parking coverage for nearly 70 to 71 stations—including upcoming lines and frozen stations in the planning stage—and a clearer picture will emerge within a month after senior-level reviews.”

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The lack of designated parking has been a longstanding complaint among commuters on lines 1 and 2, with two-wheeler users forced to park on footpaths, service roads and adjoining streets at several stations and four-wheeler users left with even fewer options. Apart from causing inconvenience, haphazard parking adds to local traffic congestion and raises concerns about vehicle safety. The problem is particularly acute for commuters living beyond walking distance of the metro stations or in neighbourhoods with inadequate feeder bus services. The time spent reaching a station, finding a parking space and walking to the platform can erode the advantage of convenience that the Metro offers.

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{{^usCountry}} Commuters using the existing two Maha-Metro corridors have repeatedly raised concerns about inadequate/poorly organised parking. Metro stations such as Vanaz, Ramwadi, Nal Stop, Garware College, Yerawada, PCMC and Swargate serve busy residential and commercial areas but parking arrangements vary considerably across locations. Furthermore, metro lines 1 and 2 recorded an average daily ridership of around 2.36 lakh in October 2026 as against a combined detailed project report (DPR) estimate of 6.09 lakh passengers per day. While ridership has increased from around 1.55 lakh in October 2024 and 1.91 lakh in October 2025, it remains considerably below the original projection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commuters using the existing two Maha-Metro corridors have repeatedly raised concerns about inadequate/poorly organised parking. Metro stations such as Vanaz, Ramwadi, Nal Stop, Garware College, Yerawada, PCMC and Swargate serve busy residential and commercial areas but parking arrangements vary considerably across locations. Furthermore, metro lines 1 and 2 recorded an average daily ridership of around 2.36 lakh in October 2026 as against a combined detailed project report (DPR) estimate of 6.09 lakh passengers per day. While ridership has increased from around 1.55 lakh in October 2024 and 1.91 lakh in October 2025, it remains considerably below the original projection. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Atul Gadgil, director (works), Pune Metro, said, “Parking facilities near stations will lead to only a marginal increase in ridership rather than a significant surge.” He said that each facility will have a limited capacity of around 200 to 400 two-wheelers, catering to approximately 400 to 500 commuters. “Most commuters will be expected to park their vehicles in the morning and collect them in the evening,” Gadgil said. Discussions have been held with the PMC and an understanding has been reached to jointly develop parking facilities around metro stations but the proposal is yet to be formally finalised; he said.

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