PMC proposes two permanent protest grounds to ease traffic woes

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants’ agitation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed designating two permanent grounds or open spaces for protests in the city, on the lines of Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, to prevent traffic disruptions caused by demonstrations on busy roads and junctions.

The proposal does not specify the locations of the grounds or the arrangements governing their use. (HT FILE)

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The proposal, moved by Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar and supported by standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale, has been placed before the PMC standing committee for approval.

The proposal does not specify the locations of the grounds or the arrangements governing their use.

Currently, organisations, political parties and citizens stage protests, hunger strikes and demonstrations at various locations to press their demands. However, such gatherings often take place on major roads or busy junctions, disrupting traffic and inconveniencing office-goers, students, public transport users and emergency services.

The proposed designated grounds are intended to provide protesters with fixed venues while minimising disruption to daily commuters. They would also help the civic administration and police coordinate security arrangements, traffic diversions and emergency services more effectively.

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{{^usCountry}} “Protesting is a democratic right and it must remain protected. However, residents should not have to face traffic jams and other inconvenience because of demonstrations. The city has grown by leaps and bounds, with major roads facing traffic congestion. Dedicated protest grounds will give protesters a proper location and make security and traffic management easier for the administration,” Bidkar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Protesting is a democratic right and it must remain protected. However, residents should not have to face traffic jams and other inconvenience because of demonstrations. The city has grown by leaps and bounds, with major roads facing traffic congestion. Dedicated protest grounds will give protesters a proper location and make security and traffic management easier for the administration,” Bidkar said. {{/usCountry}}

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