PMC puts nine-month road-sweeping extension on hold

Days after the civic standing committee approved a nine-month extension to its experimental performance-based road-sweeping initiative, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration on Wednesday put the decision on hold, limiting the extension to three months. Fresh ward-wise tenders will be floated during this period, officials said.

The PMC engaged five contractors on a trial basis from August 1 to deploy an additional 4,500 road-sweeping workers, at an estimated cost of ₹11 crore per month. (HT FILE)

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Additional municipal commissioner Prajit Nair said separate tenders would be issued for each ward office, with contracts for the next year awarded after the process.

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“Earlier, the tender process could not be completed due to the Model Code of Conduct. The extension will be for three months, with no scope for a further extension. The fresh tender process will proceed in parallel with the continuation of the work,” Nair said.

The PMC engaged five contractors on a trial basis from August 1 to deploy an additional 4,500 road-sweeping workers, at an estimated cost of ₹11 crore per month. The administration had planned to assess the initiative and float fresh tenders from November 1.

However, on October 30, the standing committee approved a nine-month extension under the existing conditions, overriding the stricter terms proposed by the administration.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the revised plan, contractor payments will be linked to attendance. Workers must report for at least six of seven days (around 85%) to qualify for full payment. Payments will be reduced proportionately below this threshold, while attendance below 70% will invite action against contractors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the revised plan, contractor payments will be linked to attendance. Workers must report for at least six of seven days (around 85%) to qualify for full payment. Payments will be reduced proportionately below this threshold, while attendance below 70% will invite action against contractors. {{/usCountry}}

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“The penalty amount can be increased by up to ten times,” Nair said.

The administration has also proposed cutting supervision charges to 6%, making ward-wise manpower planning mandatory and requiring contractors to provide wheeled buckets.