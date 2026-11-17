PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has realigned its proposed ‘Patal Lok’ underground road network to prioritise a 23 km Bhosari-Khadi Machine Chowk (Kondhwa)-Undri corridor, creating a north-south link across the city, with a possible extension towards the proposed Purandar international airport; officials and mayor Manjusha Nagpure said on Monday. The civic body has approved the appointment of a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the corridor. A fresh assessment of traffic movement in the city and progress on the Inner Ring road project prompted a rethink of the original plan.

PMC has realigned its proposed ‘Patal Lok’ underground road network to prioritise 23 km Bhosari-Khadi Machine Chowk (Kondhwa)-Undri corridor, creating a north-south link across the city. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Mayor Nagpure said that the PMC has planned the proposed underground route (tunnel) from Bhosari to Khadi Machine Chowk (Kondhwa) to Undri with the aim of making Punekars’ daily commute easier and faster. “This underground route, which will directly connect the northern and southern parts of the city, will ease traffic congestion in the central area, bringing much-needed relief to Pune residents. Notably, the underground route is not limited to the city alone; plans are also in place to connect it directly to the upcoming Purandar airport in the future. This will reduce travel time and give a major boost to Pune’s industrial and economic development,” Nagpure said.

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Pavneet Kaur, additional municipal commissioner, said that the Bhosari to Undri corridor has emerged as a strong contender following the traffic study. “The initial tunnel routes proposed by the PMC have undergone changes after a study of traffic movement and progress on the Inner Ring road project. The Bhosari to Undri route was suggested by the Pune traffic police after a detailed assessment of vehicular movement,” Kaur said.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed tunnel will begin at Bhosari and extend till Sangamwadi, where entry and exit points have been planned. Further access points are proposed near Dhobi Ghat and Khadi Machine Chowk on the Katraj-Kondhwa road before the route continues towards Undri. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed tunnel will begin at Bhosari and extend till Sangamwadi, where entry and exit points have been planned. Further access points are proposed near Dhobi Ghat and Khadi Machine Chowk on the Katraj-Kondhwa road before the route continues towards Undri. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the ‘Patal Lok’ initiative to explore underground road links as a long-term solution to the city’s growing traffic congestion. The initial proposal for a Yerawada-Katraj tunnel was subsequently found unviable and dropped. Following a detailed study of vehicular movement by the Pune traffic police in coordination with other local bodies, two corridors have now been identified — Bhosari to Undri, and Bhugaon to D P Road to Erandwane. Beyond Undri, a possible extension towards the proposed Purandar airport is envisaged through a combination of elevated and underground stretches. The Maha-Metro is expected to take up this extension. The PMC has also approved preparing a DPR for an eight km underground corridor between Bhugaon and Erandwane. A consultant will examine the proposed alignments and their feasibility. Besides this, the PMC has invited proposals to assess the feasibility of an underground tunnel between Swargate and Shaniwarwada.

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THE PROPOSED NETWORK

31 km of underground corridors planned across Pune

1) Bhosari-Undri corridor | 23 km

Proposed north-south underground link connecting Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Route: Bhosari → Sangamwadi → Dhobi Ghat → Khadi Machine Chowk (Kondhwa) → Undri

- Entry and exit points proposed at Sangamwadi.

- Additional access points proposed near Dhobi Ghat and Khadi Machine Chowk.

- Intended to provide a direct north-south connection.

- Possible extension from Undri towards Purandar international airport through Bopdev ghat, with elevated and underground stretches. Maha-Metro expected to take up this extension.

2) Bhugaon-Erandwane corridor | 8 km

Proposed underground link to improve connectivity in western Pune.

Route: Ramnadi, Bhugaon → Dukkar Khind → Karvenagar → Rajaram bridge → Erandwane

- Tunnel proposed to begin near the Ramnadi and inner Ring Road junction at Bhugaon.

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- To pass through Dukkar Khind and Karvenagar.

- To terminate near Erandwane and connect with the HCMTR.

3) Other proposal

Swargate-Shaniwarwada: PMC has initiated a feasibility assessment for this underground link.

STATUS: The PMC has approved the appointment of consultants to prepare detailed project reports for the two main corridors. Both remain at the planning stage, with implementation subject to feasibility studies and further approvals.