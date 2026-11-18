Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will resume its weekly water cuts from November 19 after suspending the scheduled shutdowns for two weeks during the Diwali festival.

The civic body announced on Tuesday that the city would go without water every Thursday as part of measures to manage limited water stocks due to below-normal rainfall.

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The weekly shutdowns, which began on October 15, were temporarily cancelled on November 5 and November 12 in view of the Diwali festival.

Nandkishore Jagtap, chief engineer, PMC water supply department, said the city currently has less water storage compared to previous years. Residents can register water-supply complaints through the PMC call centre on 1800-1030-222, WhatsApp on 9689900002, or the PMC Care app.

The civic body said any schedule changes due to urgent work would be announced on its website www.pmc.gov.in.