Fear of bulldozers has prompted traders, shopkeepers and hoteliers across Pune to voluntarily remove unauthorised extensions outside their establishments. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), meanwhile, has clarified that legal shop nameboards and signboards will remain untouched during its intensified anti-encroachment drive.

A trader from Raviwar Peth said the drive had created uncertainty among small businesses. (HT) more less

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With civic teams carrying out demolition drives across the city, traders are clearing illegal extensions to avoid demolition, seizure of material and penalties.

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“After seeing the action being taken in different parts of the city, we do not want to take a chance. We have started removing the extended structures ourselves rather than wait for the civic team to arrive,” said a hotel owner from Lohegaon, requesting anonymity.

A trader from Raviwar Peth said the drive had created uncertainty among small businesses. “We understand that footpaths and roads should not be occupied. But shopkeepers are worried that even structures which have been there for years could be pulled down. We are removing whatever extends beyond our premises to avoid trouble,” the trader said.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur said voluntary removal of encroachments indicated that the drive was achieving its objective. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur said voluntary removal of encroachments indicated that the drive was achieving its objective. {{/usCountry}}

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“If shopkeepers and traders are removing encroachments on their own, it means the drive is successful. The objective is not to cause financial losses to people who have encroached. The aim is to ensure that rules are followed and the city remains clean,” she said.

On Wednesday, the PMC’s Licence and Sky Sign Department directed enforcement teams to focus on encroachments on roads, footpaths and the front and side margins of shops, and not remove shop nameboards.

Additional municipal commissioner Prajit Nair issued the order following complaints from traders that civic teams were removing nameboards instead of targeting unauthorised structures.

“As per the instructions issued by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, shop nameboards, including those fixed to the walls of shops, must not be removed during anti-encroachment action. Action must instead be taken against unauthorised encroachments within the front and side margins of buildings and shops,” Nair said.

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Welcoming the decision, Fatehchand Ranka, president, and Mahendra Pitaliya, secretary, of the Federation of Trade Associations of Pune said the association opposed unauthorised construction, illegal hawking and encroachments, but supported the protection of legitimate shop signboards.

“Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram had directed officials to remove unauthorised constructions and godowns operating in parking spaces. However, during the enforcement drive, officials began removing shop signboards instead, defeating the very purpose of the action,” the association said.

“To stop ward offices from carrying out this action, we met the municipal commissioner and held a detailed discussion with him. We requested him to ensure that shop signboards were not removed during the drive,” Ranka said.

PMC clears 1.41 lakh sq m of encroachments

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The PMC on Tuesday cleared 1,41,410 sq m of encroachments across the city and removed 48 illegal counters from public spaces.

The drive covered the Aundh-Baner, Kondhwa-Undri, Dhankawadi-Katraj-Ambegaon, Nagar Road-Wagholi, Bibwewadi, Wanowrie and Warje-Karvenagar ward areas.

Aundh-Baner recorded the largest clearance at 59,400 sq m, followed by Kondhwa-Undri at 27,500 sq m, including Shantinagar, VIIT College Road and Kakade Vasti. Action in Dhankawadi-Katraj-Ambegaon covered 2,510 sq m.

In Nagar Road-Wagholi, teams removed unauthorised structures, stalls, counters and 112 sheds. The drive covered 500 sq m in Bibwewadi, while footpath encroachments and an unauthorised temple were removed in Warje-Karvenagar.