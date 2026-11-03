PMC tightens security after hoax bomb threat to Mayor’s office, Metro station

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will tighten security across its premises following a hoax bomb threat targeting the Mayor’s office and a Metro station on Monday. The new measures include vehicle inspections, baggage checks and round-the-clock security at the Mayor’s office, civic officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the threat email was received around 4.30 pm on Monday. PMC security teams immediately searched the civic building, garden and office premises, as well as the Metro station, but found nothing suspicious. The security department subsequently informed the police at around 8.30 pm.

The police and bomb disposal squad then inspected the PMC campus and Metro station. (HT)

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The police and bomb disposal squad then inspected the PMC campus and Metro station. No explosive device was found, following which the police advised civic authorities to strengthen security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

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Rakesh Vitkar, PMC security head, said the civic body would not take such threats lightly, even if they turned out to be hoaxes.

“Thousands of people visit the PMC every day, while many employees work here. Even if a threat is received through an email or phone call and turns out to be a hoax, it cannot be taken lightly. We do not want to take any chances. We have therefore decided to introduce additional security measures from today (Tuesday),” Vitkar said.

The measures, which came into effect on Tuesday, include a ban on Diwali gifts inside the PMC campus and round-the-clock deployment of security personnel at the Mayor’s office, with separate arrangements for night duty. All two-wheelers and four-wheelers entering the premises will be inspected, while visitors’ bags will be checked at entry points.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body will also increase the number of security personnel on duty and intensify patrols across its premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body will also increase the number of security personnel on duty and intensify patrols across its premises. {{/usCountry}}

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