PMC to decide on alternate-day water supply today

Civic body to review weekly Thursday shutdown; city has used 6.35 TMC of its 13.5 TMC quota since July

PUNE:

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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to shift to an alternate-day water supply schedule after Diwali, amid concerns over the city’s available water stock. The issue is expected to be discussed at a review meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026.

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The PMC had introduced a citywide water shutdown every Thursday from October 15 as part of measures to conserve 10% water. The administration is now reviewing the arrangement in view of the city’s allocated water quota and the recommendations of the canal committee.

According to civic officials, Pune has been allocated 13.5 TMC of water for the year, 6.35 TMC out of which has been consumed since July 1, leaving 7.15 TMC water for the city till June 2027.

A canal committee meeting chaired by deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Sunetra Pawar, and attended by water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and agriculture minister Dattatray Bharane on October 30, approved the 13.5 TMC allocation for Pune.

The decision came against the backdrop of deficient rainfall in August and September, concerns over the impact of El Niño on water availability, and the release of dam water to meet the irrigation requirements of the Rabi crop.

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{{^usCountry}} The state government has directed local authorities to implement a 20% water cut, while the PMC has so far been enforcing a 10% reduction through the weekly shutdown on Thursday which has been in place for the past three weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government has directed local authorities to implement a 20% water cut, while the PMC has so far been enforcing a 10% reduction through the weekly shutdown on Thursday which has been in place for the past three weeks. {{/usCountry}}

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“There is a water shortage. The canal committee meeting has already concluded and the issue of reducing water supply to Pune was discussed. The situation will be reviewed and a decision taken accordingly,” said Nandkishor Jagtap, chief superintendent of the PMC water supply department.

The civic administration is expected to assess current dam storage, the remaining water quota and the city’s daily requirement before finalising the next water-supply schedule.