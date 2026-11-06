PMC to hand over 665 square metre plot for Padmavati metro station

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will hand over 665 square metres of land in Dhankawadi to Maha-Metro for the construction of the Padmavati metro station along the underground Swargate-Katraj corridor. In return, ₹2.31 crore, twice the assessed value of the land, will be adjusted against Maha-Metro’s financial liabilities to the civic body.

The land transfer to Maha-Metro will move forward after the general body grants its final approval. (HT FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The proposal was approved by the PMC’s city improvement committee at its November 3 meeting and further recommended to the civic general body for final approval; said committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The land is reserved for a truck terminal bearing survey numbers 19 A/4 A and B in Dhankawadi. Maha-Metro had earlier sought the plot for the proposed station. The land has an estimated market value of ₹1.15 crore, and the civic body has proposed adjusting twice that amount— ₹2,31,55,200—against Maha-Metro’s dues.

According to officials, plot numbers 8, 9 and 10 will be transferred to Maha-Metro. The proposal also recommends rehabilitation of the existing leaseholders of two plots. The original leaseholder of plot 8, Syed Sherali Syed Mehboob, and the heirs of late Satish Shivajirao Patil, the original leaseholder of plot 10, are to be allotted alternative plots measuring 225 square metres and 220 square m, respectively, in Kondhwa Budruk.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the lease of plot 9, held by Ravindra Chhotusingh Niwate, is proposed to be cancelled. The civic body found that the plot had been transferred without its permission; and its use had been changed in violation of the lease agreement. The committee has recommended recovering the full premium amount and taking back possession of the plot; Bhimale said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the lease of plot 9, held by Ravindra Chhotusingh Niwate, is proposed to be cancelled. The civic body found that the plot had been transferred without its permission; and its use had been changed in violation of the lease agreement. The committee has recommended recovering the full premium amount and taking back possession of the plot; Bhimale said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The land transfer to Maha-Metro will move forward after the general body grants its final approval.

₹76.8 crore flyover planned between Sugar Complex and old Pune-Mumbai road

In a separate infrastructure decision, the PMC standing committee on Thursday approved ₹76.80 crore for a flyover/grade separator between the Sugar Complex and old Pune-Mumbai road. The project is expected to ease traffic movement from K B Joshi Path towards the old Pune-Mumbai road; said standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The civic body’s project department will execute the work. The original estimate was ₹73.51 crore, which received technical scrutiny committee approval in November 2025. Tenders were subsequently invited for a project cost of ₹61.89 crore, and a contractor has been selected after scrutiny.

The total approved expenditure is ₹76,80,33,932. This includes the tender amount, ₹11.64 crore in GST, ₹41.82 lakh in royalty, and ₹6.60 lakh towards material testing. The standing committee has also approved signing an agreement with the selected contractor.