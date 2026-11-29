After targeting footpaths and roads across the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now turned its attention to development plan (DP) roads, with its anti-encroachment drive on Saturday focusing on the Mhatre Bridge-Rajaram Bridge stretch along the Mutha river. The civic body cleared 2.39 lakh sq ft of encroachments along this stretch alone, taking the day’s total clearance across the city to 3.57 lakh sq ft.

The civic body cleared 2.39 lakh sq ft of encroachments along this stretch alone, taking the day’s total clearance across the city to 3.57 lakh sq ft. (HT PHOTO) more less

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The action targeted large lawns, hotels and other establishments along the riverfront, which had encroached upon the DP road. Of the 2,39,480 sq ft cleared along the stretch, establishments voluntarily removed encroachments spread over 1,06,950 sq ft, while PMC teams demolished structures occupying the remaining 1,32,530 sq ft, said Somnath Bankar, head of the PMC’s anti-encroachment department.

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The civic drive also covered several other parts of the city. In Kondhwa Budruk, Somji Chowk and Ambedkar Nagar, teams cleared 37,300 sq ft of encroachments. Another 41,500 sq ft was removed along the Sus-Nande main road.

In zone 4, action was taken along BT Kawade Road in Ghorpadi and around Mundhwa Chowk, clearing 35,500 sq ft. In Zone 5, teams removed 3,500 sq ft of encroachments along Bajirao Road and Kelkar Road in Shukrawar Peth. The operation in Raviwar Peth continued late into the evening.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram inspected the road stretch between Laxminarayan Chowk and Dandekar Bridge on Saturday to review sanitation and anti-encroachment work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram inspected the road stretch between Laxminarayan Chowk and Dandekar Bridge on Saturday to review sanitation and anti-encroachment work. {{/usCountry}}

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He directed officials to ensure regular cleaning of roads and footpaths and remove encroachments from public spaces. Warning against negligence, he said, “Any lapse or negligence in these works will invite administrative action against the officials and staff concerned.”