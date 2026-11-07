PMC warns against bursting firecrackers in public spaces during Diwali

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has warned citizens against bursting firecrackers on public roads, footpaths, gardens and other public spaces during Diwali, citing concerns over noise and air pollution.

The civic body said that firecrackers should not be burst on public roads, junctions, lanes, footpaths, gardens, terraces, balconies and other places where they could inconvenience residents or obstruct traffic. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

In a public notice issued on Friday, the civic body prohibited the use of firecrackers in designated silence zones, including areas around hospitals, educational institutions and courts. It also reminded organisers of public programmes, processions and festivals to obtain prior permission from authorities before using loudspeakers or other sound-amplifying equipment.

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The notice issued by municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram referred to Supreme Court directions and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) guidelines on controlling noise and air pollution.

The civic body said that firecrackers should not be burst on public roads, junctions, lanes, footpaths, gardens, terraces, balconies and other places where they could inconvenience residents or obstruct traffic.

It stressed that silence zones, including areas around hospitals, educational institutions, courts and other notified premises, must remain free from noise caused by firecrackers.

On the use of loudspeakers, the civic body has directed organisers to obtain prior permission and comply with the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

“Citizens are urged to cooperate with PMC in protecting the environment and public health by strictly following the prescribed restrictions,” Ram said.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body warned that violations would invite action under applicable laws and regulations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body warned that violations would invite action under applicable laws and regulations. {{/usCountry}}

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