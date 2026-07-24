PMC to prepare 25-year master plan for water treatment plants

Pune: The standing committee directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to prepare a 25-year integrated master plan for the city’s water treatment infrastructure, focusing on modernising ageing treatment plants and meeting the growing demand for safe drinking water. Standing committee directs PMC to prepare 25-year master plan for the city’s water treatment infrastructure, focusing on modernising ageing plants and meeting demand for safe drinking water. (HT FILE)

The directive was issued by standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale on Thursday after reviewing the condition of the Parvati water treatment plant, where ageing machinery has been linked to recent complaints of turbid water supply in several parts of the city.

The review followed an inspection of the Parvati plant carried out by civic officials last week on Bhimale’s instructions after residents complained of muddy tap water. A report submitted by the administration found that ageing equipment at the plant is operating under excessive stress, affecting the efficiency of the water treatment process.

Bhimale said, “Pune’s rapidly growing population and rising water demand necessitate long-term planning to ensure an uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water.”

“The city needs an integrated master plan for its water treatment infrastructure with a vision for the next 25 years. Modernisation of the ageing Parvati and Lashkar water treatment plants should be taken up on priority. Besides, the proposed new treatment plant at Lashkar must be completed within the fixed timeline,” Bhimale said.

According to civic officials, the report also highlighted the need to augment treatment capacity at the Lashkar water treatment plant by setting up a new facility. PMC has already submitted a proposal worth ₹810 crore to the state government for the project.

He directed the administration to expedite the modernisation of existing treatment plants and fast-track the tendering and execution of the proposed Lashkar project.