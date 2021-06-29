PMPML to develop 30 depots on PPP basis at a cost of 11,666 crore

A total of 30 bus depots of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will undergo complete renovation as part of depot modernization programme of the depots at a cost of ₹11,666 crore.

The proposal to develop these depots was taken during the board meeting held recently and is likely to get approval from the final top authorities. PMPML has 13 depots of which four are reserved for electric buses.

The newly renovated depots will have workshops along with ample parking facilities for the buses while the upper floors will accommodate hospitals, hotels and offices and other commercial establishments.

VK Associates, a private agency was entrusted to carry out a feasibility report after which it conducted a survey of the depot. Following their report, the PMPML decided to take up the project.

The survey report found out that the depots can be developed according to the areas where they are located. The agency has estimated that the modernization would fetch profits up to ₹1,516 crore for PMPML annually once the depots are developed and the space leased for commercial activities. The depots besides having facilities for buses will also have commercial offices, hotels, hospitals, which will bring in the desired revenues.

At present, PMPML is facing a severe financial crunch and is not in a position to procure a loan from the banks. According to the PMPML authorities development of the depot will be carried out on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model basis or by leasing out the property.

PMPML managing director and chairman Rajendra Jagtap said, “There are 17 depots and 13 open spaces under PMPML jurisdiction. The decision to develop these places will be taken during the board meeting.”

In a big decision a few days ago, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) authorities will be constructing a dedicated mega charging station at its Manjri–Budruk-Shewalewadi depot to cater to the rising demand of electric buses in the near future.

At present, the passenger traffic of the PMPML (before pandemic) was at 10.47 lakh on daily basis and the fleet utilization of the hired buses of the PMPML is more than PMPML-owned buses.

The gap between revenue and expenditure was Rs23 crore in 2011-12, which increased to ₹315 crore in 2019-20

According to the PMPML authorities, the projective cumulative losses of the PMPML for the next 10 years will be close to ₹9,600 crore. The current fleet size of PMPML consists of around 2,300 buses but around 1,400 buses remain on the streets daily (pre-pandemic times).