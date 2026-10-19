PMPML to ply special buses for Chakan MIDC workers

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is planning to introduce dedicated bus services for employees working in Chakan MIDC and surrounding industrial areas to address growing traffic congestion and encourage the use of public transport.

The initiative aims to reduce dependence on private vehicles among the large workforce commuting to the industrial belt. (FILE)

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Mahesh Awhad, chairman and managing director, PMPML, held discussions with district officials on October 16 regarding the proposed services.

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The initiative aims to reduce dependence on private vehicles among the large workforce commuting daily to the industrial belt, where traffic congestion has become a major concern for employees as well as local residents.

The plan involves coordinating with companies, employees and their organisations to collect information about the workforce, shift timings, workplace locations and convenient boarding points. The information will help the transport undertaking identify suitable routes, determine the number of buses required and plan service frequency to ensure that employees can travel conveniently between their homes and workplaces.

“Traffic congestion in the Chakan area has become a serious concern, and increasing the use of public transport is necessary to address the problem. We are planning to introduce special bus services for employees based on their work schedules and commuting requirements. This will help provide convenient transport facilities to workers while reducing the number of private vehicles on the roads,” said Awhad.

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