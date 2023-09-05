Police hawaldar held in Pune on molestation charges

A police hawaldar from Force One Mumbai police department has been detained by Pune city police for molesting a senior police official at a city police station on Sunday. A case has been registered at Sinhagad Road police station under relevant sections. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Nilesh Andres Bhalerao, a resident of Kalina police quarters.

According to police, the complainant was posted at deputy superintendent rank in Maharashtra Intelligence Academy (MIA), Pune.

In 2018, when Bhalerao came to MIA for training purposes, the complainant and the accused were in a relationship. But they ended the relationship as it turned sour.

Later, due to constant harassment, the victim filed a molestation case against Bhalerao at Wanowrie police station.

Bhalerao was later selected for the police sub-inspector post through competitive exams and the accused requested the complainant to withdraw the case registered against him as it was creating a hurdle in his career. After constant requests, the lady officer withdrew her complaint. Even after that, the accused kept harassing the lady officer by constantly calling her.

As a result, she decided to lodge a police complaint against him at Abhiruchi Police chowky on Sunday.

When registering the complaint, the accused reached the chowky and thrashed, and molested her. he also attacked police personnel and abused them.

A case has been registered at Sinhagad Road police station under relevant sections.