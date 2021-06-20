Pothole-plagued Jambhulwadi road, a nightmare for commuters and pedestrians

For thousands of commuters and pedestrians on Jambhulwadi road starting from Dattanagar chowk, a daily struggle awaits as the entire stretch of road has been dug up.

There are hundreds of potholes and mud lying all over the road, and daily there are small mishaps of people slipping from their two-wheeler vehicles.

Citizens are now demanding immediate repairs of this road for the safety of commuters and pedestrians.

“I daily go to my bank on my bike and since the last one month the road has become terrible, I feel afraid to go by this road. Due to the rains already, roads have become slippery and top of that this dug up road, potholes are adding to the worries. I have seen a two-wheeler rider falling down at one of the spots where mud had come over the road, it should be repaired immediately. We don’t even take our son on bike due to this risky road,” said Sonali Mirashe, a resident and banker.

Another citizen Ranjeet Gandhi said, “The underground pipeline work and other road repairing works began around a month back on this road and they are still going on. Some of the works have been completed but the debris and other repairing material is lying as it is on the road, creating a hurdle for citizens. If any major accident or mishap happens, then who will be held responsible for it, PMC road department should look into this issue and get the entire road stretch cleaned up immediately.”

In the last 10 years, the entire Jambhulwadi road stretch of around 5 km has developed into a residential area. More than 50 small and big residential housing societies have come up on this road, and over 20,000 residents been shifted here. It is one of the major roads near the Katraj area, which connects various localities like Katraj, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon Budruk and Jambhulwadi area.

Talking about the issue Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) road department chief engineer Vijay Kulkarni said, “The road repairing work of the Jambhulwadi road is going to be done soon, we have given the proposal in the standing committee for the funds allocation. As soon as we get it in this week, the entire road repairing work will be done on priority basis.”