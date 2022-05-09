Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Power outage: Katraj residents swelter for 7 hours
pune news

Power outage: Katraj residents swelter for 7 hours

PUNE Residents of Katraj witnessed a seven-hour power outage on Monday from 12 noon till 7pm
Residents of Katraj witnessed a seven-hour power outage on Monday from 12 noon till 7pm. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 09, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE Residents of Katraj witnessed a seven-hour power outage on Monday from 12 noon till 7pm. Areas like Prabhat road also had a power outage in the evening hours.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) official Twitter handle tweeted, “Due to feeder fault electricity supply has been discontinued. Power will resume at 4:00 pm.” However, it was restored at 7 pm.

With many people working from home, the work was impacted once mobile and laptop batteries dried up.

Manisha Panchal said, “I had to ask for a half day leave as my laptop was operational till 3 pm. Firstly, it was told by my MSEDCL that power will be restored by 4 pm but it did not happen. After 4 pm, MSEDCL officials were not replying to phone calls.”

Brijesh tweeted “Frequent power cuts in our area (Narhe-411041) have become a very big problem nowadays. It’s very disturbing. Around six to seven times the power cut every single day from last week till now. Please look into this matter & solve it as soon as possible.”

MSEDCL officer said, “The repair works took a lot of time, hence we could not restore power at 4pm. Once the power was restored at 7pm, people did not face any issue.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP