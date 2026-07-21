Pune announces monsoon diversion plan for heavy vehicles

PUNE: To prevent stranded or broken-down trucks causing traffic snarls during the monsoon, Pune district collector and district magistrate Jitendra Dudi has imposed a ban on the entry of heavy and goods vehicles into the Pune city police Commissionerate limits with immediate effect until further orders. The administration has appealed to transporters and truck operators to strictly adhere to the designated diversion routes to ensure smooth traffic movement during the rainy season. Pune district collector imposes ban on heavy vehicle entry into city limits with immediate effect to prevent stranded or broken-down trucks causing traffic snarls during the monsoon. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the order, heavy vehicles travelling from Solapur towards Mumbai have been diverted via the Kedgaon–Chaufula–Nhavare–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Shikrapur–Chakan route or the Uruli Kanchan–Koregaon Mul–Ashtapur–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Shikrapur–Chakan route.

Vehicles travelling from Mumbai towards Solapur have been directed to use either the Talegaon Dabhade–Chakan–Shikrapur–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Nhavare–Kedgaon–Chaufula–Solapur highway route; the Talegaon Dabhade–Chakan–Shikrapur–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Ashtapur–Koregaon Mul–Uruli Kanchan route; or the Katraj–Mantarwadi Phata–Vadki–Dive ghat–Saswad–Jejuri–Morgaon–Supe–Kedgaon–Chaufula route.

Heavy vehicles travelling between Mumbai and Ahilyanagar have been directed to use the Talegaon–Chakan–Khed–Manchar–Narayangaon–Alephata route, while vehicles travelling from Saswad towards Solapur have been instructed to use the Saswad–Jejuri–Morgaon–Supe–Kedgaon–Chaufula route.

Goods vehicles entering Pune for loading and unloading will be permitted only between 11 pm and 6 am. Vehicles arriving from Ahilyanagar will be allowed entry via Nagar Road–Wagholi–Kharadi bypass–Shastrinagar Chowk–Golf Club Chowk–Alandi Road Junction–Chandrama Chowk–Poultry Chowk–Harris Bridge; while those coming from Solapur have been directed to use the Magarpatta–Bhaironala–Lullanagar Chowk–Gangadham Chowk–Market Yard route.

The order also directs vehicles bound for Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur to use the Bengaluru highway via the Navale bridge and Katraj, while those entering Pune from Mumbai and Nashik to use the Harris bridge–Bopodi–Chandrama Chowk–Golf Club Chowk–Market Yard route.

“The restrictions are a preventive measure to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during the monsoon, when heavy vehicles frequently break down or get stranded, leading to major congestion on Pune’s arterial roads. The order will remain in force until further directions,” Dudi said.