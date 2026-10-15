Pune bans fodder transport outside district amid drought concerns

PUNE: The Pune district administration banned the transportation and sale of green and dry fodder outside the district amid concerns over a potential shortage of cattle feed in eight drought-affected talukas. District collector Jitendra Dudi, who is also chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, issued the order on Wednesday.

New Delhi, India - January 18, 2019: A man is reflected on the water of Yamuna as he carries fodder for his cattle, at Kashmere Gate, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, January 18, 2019. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan / Hindustan Times) (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

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The ban covers all types of green and dry fodder, including kadba (sorghum stalks), chopped fodder and straw. It will remain in force until further orders. The administration apprehends that fodder produced in Pune district could be transported in large quantities to other districts and neighbouring areas for sale, potentially creating a shortage for local livestock.

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Officials said the move aims to ensure adequate fodder availability for livestock in Bhor, Velhe, Khed, Shirur, Baramati, Indapur, Daund and Purandar talukas, given the drought conditions and concerns over the 2026 kharif season.

“Violators will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants. However, the restrictions will not apply to fodder transportation authorised under government schemes or specifically approved by the animal husbandry department or district administration,” the order issued by Dudi stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The restrictions come as Maharashtra continues to grapple with uneven rainfall and drought-related concerns affecting agricultural production and rural livelihoods. Reduced availability of fodder can increase the cost of maintaining livestock, putting additional pressure on farmers who depend on cattle for dairy income and agricultural operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The restrictions come as Maharashtra continues to grapple with uneven rainfall and drought-related concerns affecting agricultural production and rural livelihoods. Reduced availability of fodder can increase the cost of maintaining livestock, putting additional pressure on farmers who depend on cattle for dairy income and agricultural operations. {{/usCountry}}

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