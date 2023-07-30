Pune police launch criminal adoption activity

Pune city police have launched criminal adoption activity under which each police personnel has to adopt five to seven criminals to keep watch on their activities. As of now, police have cross-checked 2,447 criminals out of a total of 2,756 criminals in Zone 4. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In July, the scheme was launched in Zone No 4, wherein police need to cross-check each criminal’s activity including his recent location and contact details four times in a month.

Police officers will be given a Google form link to complete an online questionnaire in which they must answer 16 questions about the criminal’s most recent photographs, the most recent Google Map position of his residence, his most recent activity, his parents’ information, and so on.

This data needs to be updated daily and will be used for further police investigation. Elaborating details of the scheme, Shashikant Borate DCP Zone 4 said, “Idea behind this scheme is to update our criminal record four times a month so that at one click we can get the track record of all criminals in our area and will take action accordingly.’’

This scheme is a brainchild of DCP Borate, and according to him, earlier police employees had to fill out handwritten criminal records by visiting the criminal’s location.

“However, many police officers leave many inquiries unanswered and frequently fail to update information in their books after visiting the criminal’s residence. Also, under the previous system, there was no requirement for criminals to be verified, but in the new system, each adopted criminal must be verified four times every month,” Borate said.

As of now, police have cross-checked 2,447 criminals out of a total of 2,756 criminals in Zone 4.