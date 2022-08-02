Pune: Controversy over name forces Eknath Shinde to cancel garden inauguration
A new controversy has erupted involving Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that a garden that he was supposed to inaugurate during a trip to Pune was developed on public land and named after him.
Shinde received severe backlash from activists as a result of the development, forcing him to instruct his supporter Nana Bhangire to cancel the programme in Pune’s Mohammedwadi.
Bhangire, a former Shiv Sena corporator, developed the garden on public space and named it after Shinde following demand from the public. He had recently joined the Shinde camp, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, and was the made Pune unit chief.
The group that opposed the event had earlier raised voice in a similar case involving a former Bharatiya Janata Party corporator at Salisbury Park garden.
Also Read:CM Shinde to hold his first public rally in western Maha on Pawar’s turf
“We have cancelled the inauguration. We will put up a proposal with the name of the garden to PMC’s [Pune Municipal Corporation] garden committee for further decision,” Bhangire said.
Civic activist Vinita Deshmukh alleged that due process was not followed while naming the garden after the CM. “This was Shinde’s first visit to Pune as CM. While Pune is grappling with multiple issues, the CM’s priority is inaugurating a garden named after him. He seems to have no idea about previous protests on similar issue at Salisbury Park,” Deshmukh said.
-
BMTC introduces new Vayuvajra route between Silk Institute Metro and KIA
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has added a new route connecting commuters from the Silk Institute metro station to the Kempegowda International Airport in a bid to further improve regional connectivity. This route takes commuters from the Silk Institute on Kanakapura Main Road to the Bengaluru airport through the Konanakunte Cross, Banashankari, Jayanagara 4th Block, Shanthinagara, R M Guttahalli and Hebbala.
-
Section 144 imposed in Tripura’s Charilam after Congress, BJP workers clash
Tripura police on Monday launched a probe after a clash took place between ruling BJP and opposition Congress workers over a political event of Congress at Charilam in Sepahijala district. However, no one has been arrested so far in the case. Charilam is the home turf of deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma. Deputy chief minister visited the spot at night and accused the Congress of triggering violence and injuring several BJP workers.
-
HC issues notices to Centre, K'taka govt over ‘detention’ of Sri Lankan citizens
The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the union and state government over the alleged detention of Sri Lankan citizens in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru. A Public interest litigation on behalf of 25 persons was filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, which was heard by the division bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Monday.
-
Gujarat: Kejriwal promises jobs to every unemployed youth if AAP comes to power
Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured that his party will provide employment to every youth in Gujarat. “Aam Aadmi Party will provide employment to every unemployed youth of Gujarat. The party will offer Rs 3,000 per month as unemployment allowance if voted to power. AAP's Gujarat government will provide 10 lakh government jobs to the youth of Gujarat,” said Kejriwal while addressing a gathering in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district.
-
Five bike thieves arrested in two separate cases; over 50 bikes seized
Two more cases of bike theft have come to light in Karnataka on Monday, with police arresting as many as five persons in two separate cases and seizing around 50 bikes from them. In the second case, four suspects were arrested in Belagavi, from whom police recovered 41 motorbikes. Police have arrested as many as seven in separate cases so far in connection with recurrent cases of bike theft.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics