CM Shinde to hold his first public rally in western Maha on Pawar’s turf
Chief minister Eknath Shinde will be on a Pune district tour on August 2 when he will address a public rally at Saswad, which is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of Sharad Pawar.
During his Pune tour, Shinde will attend various programmes including an inauguration of a garden in Kondhwa, meeting with Ganesh mandals, a visit to Dagadu Sheth Halwai temple and a public rally at Saswad.
The Saswad public meeting has been organised by former Shiv Sena MLA from Purandar Vijay Shivtare, who was among handful of leaders from Pune to go with Shinde camp in first phase.
Through the meeting, Shinde camp plans show of strength in Pawar’s backyard after his camp has been criticising Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for blocking funds to constituencies represented by Shiv Sena MLAs.
This will be Shinde’s first visit to Pune district, although he had a brief halt here while on his way to Pandharpur earlier on Ashadhi Ekadashi.
The chief minister is currently touring various parts of Maharashtra. At Sillod on Sunday, Shinde said he would not want anyone joining his camp fearing Enforcement Directorate (ED).
“I just want to make it clear; We don’t want anyone in our faction due to ED pressure. Don’t come to our side fearing ED,” Sinde said during his speech.
The CM said he was informed by another Sena leader Arjun Khotkar that Uddhav Thackeray had nursed ambition to become chief minister of Maharashtra in 1996. “I do not want to go into this issue now. All I know that people are coming to us without any fear.”
-
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora stresses on need to set up hotel management institutes
Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora said the Union minister has further informed the house that a total six state institutes of hotel management (SIHM), one each at Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were affiliated during last three years (2019-20, 2020-21and 2021-22) and funds worth ₹5,930 lakh were allocated to the institutes. Arora added that the same would help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth.
-
Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kumar and his family members were sleeping in the other room. In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open.
-
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
-
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
-
Panjab University seeks National Education Policy-aligned syllabus from departments
In a move to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Panjab University has sought the NEP-aligned syllabus from its departments. The office of the dean university instruction on Wednesday issued a circular asking all departments and centres to submit NEP-aligned syllabus approved by joint administrative and academic committees (JAACs). Earlier this year, PU had formulated a course framework for its departments with the aim to implement the recommendations of NEP-2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics