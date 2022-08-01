CM Shinde to hold his first public rally in western Maha on Pawar’s turf

Chief minister Eknath Shinde will be on a Pune district tour on August 2 when he will address a public rally at Saswad, which is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of Sharad Pawar.

During his Pune tour, Shinde will attend various programmes including an inauguration of a garden in Kondhwa, meeting with Ganesh mandals, a visit to Dagadu Sheth Halwai temple and a public rally at Saswad.

The Saswad public meeting has been organised by former Shiv Sena MLA from Purandar Vijay Shivtare, who was among handful of leaders from Pune to go with Shinde camp in first phase.

Through the meeting, Shinde camp plans show of strength in Pawar’s backyard after his camp has been criticising Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for blocking funds to constituencies represented by Shiv Sena MLAs.

This will be Shinde’s first visit to Pune district, although he had a brief halt here while on his way to Pandharpur earlier on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

The chief minister is currently touring various parts of Maharashtra. At Sillod on Sunday, Shinde said he would not want anyone joining his camp fearing Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“I just want to make it clear; We don’t want anyone in our faction due to ED pressure. Don’t come to our side fearing ED,” Sinde said during his speech.

The CM said he was informed by another Sena leader Arjun Khotkar that Uddhav Thackeray had nursed ambition to become chief minister of Maharashtra in 1996. “I do not want to go into this issue now. All I know that people are coming to us without any fear.”