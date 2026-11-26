A special court in Pune has convicted a 52-year-old man in a case involving sexual offences against a minor and sentenced him to imprisonment for the period he has already spent in custody. The court order, issued on November 23, has asked for his immediate release, provided he was not required in any other criminal case.

According to the judgment, the offence took place on Dec 12, 2022, and the first information report (FIR) was registered at Bhor police station on the same day. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

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The accused, identified as Dilip Tukaram Chaudhary, a labourer from Vadgaon Dala in Bhor taluka, was convicted under Sections 354 and 354A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 6 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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Aniruddha Subhash Gandhi, Special Judge, Pune, in his order said, “The accused, Chaudhary, has been convicted under Section 235(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure for offences punishable under Sections 354 and 354A of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has been sentenced to imprisonment for the period he has already undergone in custody.”

According to the judgment, the offence took place on Dec 12, 2022, and the first information report (FIR) was registered at Bhor police station on the same day. The charge sheet was filed on February 10, 2023, and registered by the court on February 20, 2023. Charges were framed on August 30, 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} The prosecution was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Leena Pathak. Sanjay Jagtap and Vidhyadhar Nichit of Bhor police station assisted in the investigation and prosecution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prosecution was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Leena Pathak. Sanjay Jagtap and Vidhyadhar Nichit of Bhor police station assisted in the investigation and prosecution. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused was informed that he could challenge the judgment before the Bombay High Court.