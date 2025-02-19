Pune Court grants Rahul Gandhi permanent exemption from appearing in Savarkar defamation case

Pune court on Tuesday granted Rahul Gandhi permanent exemption in defamation case over remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Gandhi had earlier appeared before the court through video conferencing and was granted temporary bail on a surety bond of ₹ 25,000. (HT PHOTO)

Gandhi’s counsel had earlier moved an application before the court saying there could be a threat to Gandhi’s life especially when Pune was a hometown of Nathuram Godse and the leader’s father and grandfather were assassinated by “bad elements” of the society.

The case pertains to Gandhi’s alleged objectionable remarks against Hindutva icon Savarkar during his speech in London in March 2023.

Gandhi had earlier appeared before the court through video conferencing and was granted temporary bail on a surety bond of ₹25,000.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of VD Savarkar, who alleged that the Congress leader made defamatory remarks at a programme in London. Judicial Magistrate (first class) and Special Judge for MP/MLA cases Milind Shinde in his order while granting the exemption said, “The accused shall not raise an objection before the court that the evidence in the matter was recorded in his absence.” The court also asked counsel for Gandhi to remain present at each hearing.

Earlier, advocate Milind Pawar who represents the leader of the opposition in an undated application moved before the court under section 205 of Cr P C and sought a permanent exemption of Gandhi from appearing before the court in Pune.

The application states that Gandhi is holding the constitutional post as leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and is a senior leader of the Congress.

“The accused is the son, grandson, and great-grandson of Ex-Prime Ministers and history denotes their contribution to the development of India and were brutally killed by bad elements of the society. Gandhi is protected by Z Plus security of the Indian Government and expenses on the security are considerable. On certain occasions, the government also restricts his visits on the pretext of high security.

Referring to Savarkar, the application stated, “The complainant is claiming to be an alleged descendant of late VD Savarkar against whom the accusation of murder of the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi was levelled. Later VD Savarkar was acquitted in the murder case, however, his co-accused Nathuram Godse from Pune was convicted for the death sentence.”

When contacted, advocate Milind Pawar said, “Besides seeking exemption, we had requested the court to convert the present case against Rahul Gandhi from summary to summons trial where we will have the opportunity of detailed cross-examination and even call some important documents from the government.”