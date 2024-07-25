Pune district gets 43% excess rainfall in July; orange alert for next 48 hours

PUNE Pune district recorded 317.6 mm rainfall till July 24, which is 43 per cent higher than the normal rainfall of 221.9 mm, as per the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Pune district recorded 317.6 mm rainfall till July 24, which is 43 per cent higher than the normal rainfall of 221.9 mm, as per IMD data. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Pune district in the next 48 hours. “Rainfall is likely to continue till July 28 and a yellow alert has been issued for July 27 to 28,” said Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune.

On Wednesday, Shivajinagar recorded 16.5 mm rainfall, Lohegaon 13.6mm, Magarpatta 3.0mm and Chinchwad recorded 33.5mm rainfall till 8.30 pm.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri, Raigad and Satara districts for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 582.1 mm of rainfall between July 1 and July 23, which is 30 per cent above normal rainfall of 446.4 mm.

Districts like Satara, Sangli, Jalgaon, Jalna, and Parbhani, which recorded poor rainfall last year have received good rainfall this year in July.

Sindhudurg and Wardha received the highest rainfall in the state. In Wardha, the rainfall till July 24 was recorded as 415 mm which was higher by 107 per cent than the normal rainfall of 200.9 mm.

In Sindhudurga, the rainfall was recorded as 1652.2 mm against the normal rainfall of 763.8 mm which was above the normal level by 116 per cent.

While Satara (229.5 mm), Solapur (71.6 mm), Aurangabad ( 116.2 mm) Nandurbar(195 mm), Washim(214.5), Akola(191.2) and Amravati (206 mm ) recorded normal-category rainfall.

Hingoli was the only district that recorded a rainfall deficiency this year in July. As per the data, the district recorded 101.7 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 164.5 mm which was below normal by 38 per cent.

As per the forecast, “Currently, a cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height. The monsoon trough is active and lies near to its normal position. It is likely to continue to near its normal position during the next four to five days. The shear zone lies in lower and middle tropospheric levels. The off-shore trough at mean sea level along South Gujarat-north Kerala coasts. A cyclonic circulation lies over north Gujarat at lower tropospheric levels. Hence except for Marathwada, all the other meteorological subdivisions are likely to receive moderate to isolated heavy-category rainfall for the next 24 hours.