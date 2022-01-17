Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 7,598 new Covid cases, 1 death

This took the progressive Covid case count to 1.26 million out of which 1.18 million have recovered, 20,238 deaths and 60,686 are active cases in Pune district
Pune district also saw 59,667 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Monday and in total, 16.16 million doses have been registered in the district. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 10:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 7,598 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday. This took the progressive count to 1.26 million out of which 1.18 million have recovered, 20,238 deaths and 60,686 are active cases.

Pune also saw 59,667 vaccinations on Monday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 1,358 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 386,262 and the death toll stood at 7,055.

Pune city reported 3,971 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 580,717 and the death toll stood at 9,303.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 2,269 new cases and the progressive count went up to 293,949 and the toll stood at 3530 as one more death was reported.

Pune district also saw 59,667 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Monday and in total, 16.16 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.23 million are first doses, 6.87 million are second doses and 51,230 are precautionary doses. A total of 687 sites saw vaccination out of which 535 were government centres and 152 were private centres.

