Pune district sees 16,296 Covid cases, 13 deaths

PUNE Pune district on Saturday reported 16,296 fresh Covid-19 cases. Omicron cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits are now 1,002. Omicron cases in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are 118 and in Pune rural are 62.

As per state health authorities, 13 Covid deaths was reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. Out of these one death was reported from Pune rural. No death was reported from PCMC and 12 deaths were reported from PMC in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 617,660 Covid cases and 9,323 deaths till Saturday. PCMC has reported 3,533 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 400,268 total cases so far and 7,061 deaths due to Covid. In the Pune district, there are a total of 1,331,866 lakh Covid cases. Out of this, 1,228,092 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 20,267 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 83,507 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 30,795 patients were discharged on Saturday in Maharashtra taking the total to 70,40,618 in the State. The recovery rate in the state is 94.3%.

Across Maharashtra, 48,393 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Saturday and 48 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Saturday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.9%. The state health department stated out of 7,31,74,656 laboratory samples, 74,66,420 have been tested positive till Saturday. That is 10.2% of patients till Saturday. Currently 21,86,124 people are in home quarantine and 3382 people are in institutional quarantine.