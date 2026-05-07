Pune faces acute blood shortage

Pune is grappling with a severe blood shortage, with several city blood banks reporting critically low stocks and compelling patients to postpone surgeries, officials said. With educational institutions shut and fewer public events due to extreme heat, voluntary donations have dropped significantly. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, Pune district has 57 public and private blood banks registered under the State Blood Transfusion Council, and the city requires around 1,500 to 1,600 units of blood daily. However, collections have dipped in May, leading to shortages not only of blood units but also of key components such as platelets.

Doctors and blood bank officials said the shortage has been triggered by a sharp decline in blood donation camps during the summer vacation period. With educational institutions shut and fewer public events due to extreme heat, voluntary donations have dropped significantly.

Ram Bangad, founder of NGO Raktache Nate, said, “There is a clear shortage of blood across city blood banks, and no major camps are scheduled in May. We urgently need more voluntary donors to step forward. People should come forward and donate blood as a social responsibility. Blood donation is safe even during summer if proper hydration and precautions are maintained.”

Several blood banks currently have stocks that may last only a few days to a week, prompting urgent appeals to citizens to come forward and donate blood.

Health experts pointed out that summer months often see a dip in donations due to misconceptions among donors. There is an illogical fear that donating blood in summer causes weakness. People feel fatigued due to heat and dehydration, and assume blood donation will worsen it. This creates a mental block, they said.

Dr Nisha Teli, blood transfusion officer at the Aundh District Blood Bank — the nodal centre for government blood banks in the district — said the situation is critical. “The last major blood donation camp was held in April. Since then, there have been no camps. A stock of 70 units is available, which will be exhausted within two to three days. There is a severe shortage of the B + blood group, which is in high demand. We are calling donors and requesting them to donate. Even the planned camps on May 1 were cancelled, and no camps are scheduled for the rest of the month,” she said.

She added that the blood bank is receiving frequent requests from rural and sub-district hospitals, further straining the already limited supply.