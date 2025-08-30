Pune fatal liver transplant: Relatives of deceased patients file police complaint against hospital

The family members of Bapu Komkar and Kamini Komkar, who died following a live liver transplant surgery at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospitals, Deccan, have lodged a complaint at Deccan Police Station on Friday, said police officials. The case involves Bapu Komkar, 48, who underwent a liver transplant on August 15 with his wife Kamini Komkar, 41, as the live donor. Bapu’s health deteriorated soon after surgery, and he died the same day. Kamini later developed complications and died during treatment on August 22. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While the police have recorded statements of the family members, the case papers and medical reports will be sent to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) to look into any medical negligence that led to the death of the couple. “Further action will be taken based on the findings and report of the panel,” said Girisha Nimbalkar, senior inspector, Deccan Police Station.

Balraj Wadekar, relative of the deceased, said, “We have filed a police complaint on medical negligence by the hospital that led to the death of the donor and the recipient. The medical history, treatment timeline and details about when the hospital informed us about the incident, and failed to keep us updated regarding their health status, are mentioned in the written statement.”

Nimbalkar said. “The first information report (FIR) will be registered only if the expert panel reports of SGH and BJMC state that there was medical negligence.”

Panel begins probe

The state health department has launched a suo moto investigation into the transplant deaths and has suspended the liver transplant licence at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospitals, Deccan.

The eight-member high-level committee appointed by the state government to investigate the deaths of the couple held its first meeting on Friday. All members attended the online meeting conducted in the morning. The panel discussed the line of investigation to be followed and decided to begin with a detailed verification of documents.

“The hospital has already submitted the records, and the experts will identify any shortcomings this week. The hospital will be asked to provide documents if found missing as part of the probe. The committee has scheduled a visit to Sahyadri Hospital on September 8. The probe will formally begin in the second week of the month,” said Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services and member secretary of the committee.

Meanwhile, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospitals, Deccan, refused to comment on the development.