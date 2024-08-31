 Pune man booked under POCSO Act for raping minor girl  - Hindustan Times
Pune man booked under POCSO Act for raping minor girl 

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 31, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Police said the accused knew that the victim was alone at her home and asked her to come with him to a nearby hill. When she refused, the accused threatened to kill her family members

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday booked a man under relevant sections of the POCSO Act for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old minor girl, the officials said. Police also booked a minor girl for assisting the accused in committing the crime. As per the FIR, the incident occurred between July 5 and August 9, 2024.  

Pune man booked under POCSO Act for raping minor girl  (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Police said the accused knew that the victim was alone at her home and asked her to come with him to a nearby hill. When she refused, the accused threatened to kill her family members. According to the FIR filed by the victim’s parents, the accused allegedly blindfolded and raped her three times. Police investigation revealed that the accused minor girl was present at the crime scene. 

As per the complaint, Nigdi police booked two accused under BNS sections 137(2), 65(1),64(M), 63(VI) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.  

