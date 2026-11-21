The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given vacant plot owners a 15-day ultimatum to clear accumulated garbage and construction debris from their plots to avoid penalties up to ₹5 lakh. The civic body has also warned that repeat violations could lead to FIRs and further legal action, officials said.

The civic administration has observed that several such plots, from areas around the airport to central Pune, have become dumping sites. (Representative) more less

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According to officials, the order applies to vacant plots owned by private individuals and institutions. The civic administration has observed that several such plots, from areas around the airport to central Pune, have become dumping sites. The accumulated waste and debris have contributed to foul smells, mosquito breeding and unhygienic conditions.

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Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has held plot owners responsible for keeping their land clean and preventing its use as a dumping ground. Owners will also have to install metal sheets or fencing where required to prevent waste dumping.

“Responsibility for garbage and construction debris dumped on vacant plots will rest with the respective landowners. A penalty of up to ₹5 lakh will be imposed in the first instance. If the violations continue, FIRs and other strict legal action will follow,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The directions also cover reserved plots handed over to the PMC, amenity spaces and vacant land belonging to other government departments. The respective agencies will have to ensure that these spaces remain clean. The PMC will install fencing around plots under its control wherever necessary, using its own funds. City-wide survey planned {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directions also cover reserved plots handed over to the PMC, amenity spaces and vacant land belonging to other government departments. The respective agencies will have to ensure that these spaces remain clean. The PMC will install fencing around plots under its control wherever necessary, using its own funds. City-wide survey planned {{/usCountry}}

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The PMC has directed all ward offices to identify vacant plots, record ownership, and assess their cleanliness. The survey is expected to be completed within the next 10 days.

Deputy commissioners of the solid waste management department, ward officers, junior engineers, and Health Department officials will implement the drive. The civic administration will review its progress every week to ensure the instructions are followed, officials said.