Another alternate road to Sinhagad Road to ease traffic jams

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started work on one more alternate route to Sinhagad Road – from Sun City to the stretch beneath Wadgaon flyover – to ease the acute traffic congestion on Sinhagad Road, especially during peak hours. The corporation has been working on this 800-metre-long stretch since the last few days. Once completed, this will be the second alternate route to Sinhagad Road after the PMC built the first such route running parallel to the canal from P L Deshpande Garden to Fun Time Multiplex, Wadgaon, to connect to Sinhagad Road.

Amar Shinde, executive engineer, road department, PMC, said, “It is an 800-metre-long stretch from Sun City to Wadgaon flyover which has a width of 30 metres. The civic body has developed a 500-metre-long stretch from Sun City to Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited whereas the remaining 300-metre-long stretch passes through the Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited premises. The civic body has initiated discussions for acquiring land from the company.”

“We don’t have enough budgets to complete the entire width of the road which is passing through the Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited premises. We are now developing a nine-metre-wide road. Commuters will be able to use the road in June. We are trying our best to complete the work as early as possible,” Shinde said.

At present, commuters have to pass Ganga Bhagyodaya Chowk, Manik Bagh, and Santosh Hall Chowk to travel from the Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited to Sun City. Sun City residents have to travel from Santosh Hall Chowk to Hingne Chowk and further through Dhayari Road to reach Wadgaon or Dhayari. However, the alternate route from Sun City to the stretch beneath Wadgaon flyover will ease traffic problems on the main Sinhagad Road.

Prasana Padhaye, a resident of Sun City, said, “As the Sinhagad Road flyover work is going on, we are facing huge traffic jams on the main road. There is no alternative to go to the main city or Wadgaon Dhayari. Right now, we have to use the main Sinhagad Road which is always choked with traffic. After this other alternative route opens up, we will use Sun City Road to reach Wadgaon Bridge after which we will take the highway or the canal side road to travel to the main city.”

Soon: Bridge connecting Sun City with Karve Nagar

Meanwhile, the PMC is also planning to construct a bridge on the Mutha river connecting Sun City with Karve Nagar, which will reduce the burden on Rajaram Bridge. The road will directly connect Sun City Mandai with Karve Nagar. A bridge will be constructed over the Mutha river from Sun City Mandai to Karve Nagar. For this, the PMC had issued a tender of Rs28 crores and a work order. However, as the company to which the work had been assigned went bankrupt, the PMC re-tendered and received good response. The work is likely to start in a month’s time. If this road is completed, citizens travelling from Katraj, Ambegaon, Wadgaon and Dhayari to Karve Nagar will have to cover a distance of just two km, down from the present 5 km. This will reduce the commute to just five to ten minutes.