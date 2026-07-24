Pune oncologist Dr Anuradha Sowani dies at 70

Pune: Dr. Anuradha Sowani, a renowned oncologist from Pune, passed away on July 24 at a private hospital following a brief illness. She was 70. Passionate about palliative care, Dr Anuradha Sowani pursued a specialisation in the field at Oxford and became one of its pioneers, serving as the first director of the Cipla Palliative Care & Training Centre in Pune. (HT)

Dr. Sowani completed her medical degree at B.J. Medical College, Pune. She trained in oncology in London and returned to practice in Pune in 1991. She served at leading hospitals across Pune.

Passionate about palliative care, she pursued a specialisation in the field at Oxford and became one of its pioneers, serving as the first director of the Cipla Palliative Care & Training Centre in Pune. An accomplished writer, she also authored popular columns and articles in major Marathi periodicals.