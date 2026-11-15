Pune police travel 10,000 km across three states to recover stolen valuables

In a major breakthrough, the Khadak police have recovered stolen valuables worth ₹26.33 lakh, including gold ornaments and cash, from Uttar Pradesh following an extensive 25-day operation spanning three states and covering more than 10,000 km, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered at Khadak Police Station under Section 316(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, after a man allegedly entrusted with a bag containing gold and silver ornaments and ₹28 lakh in cash fled with it instead of delivering it to an office in Mumbai. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The case was registered at Khadak Police Station under Section 316(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, after a man allegedly entrusted with a bag containing gold and silver ornaments and ₹28 lakh in cash fled with it instead of delivering it to an office in Mumbai.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The complainant, Jitendra Rishikesh Singh, a 20-year-old worker originally from Misra Kalan in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, had handed over the bag to the accused, identified as Vishal Satyapal Chauhan, in Pune for delivery to Mumbai. However, Chauhan allegedly fled with the bag without reaching the destination.

Following the incident, the police launched a search for the accused.

“The police team gathered technical inputs and information through informers. The accused was traced to Etah, Kasganj and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, where he was allegedly moving between different locations to evade arrest,” said Krushikesh Rawale, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} With the assistance of local police, the team apprehended the accused. During interrogation, investigators also found that his brother, Binesh Satyapal Singh Chauhan, friend Vikas Kumar Jadhon and relatives Radheshyam alias Piku Chauhan and Brijesh Chauhan had allegedly helped him conceal the stolen property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the assistance of local police, the team apprehended the accused. During interrogation, investigators also found that his brother, Binesh Satyapal Singh Chauhan, friend Vikas Kumar Jadhon and relatives Radheshyam alias Piku Chauhan and Brijesh Chauhan had allegedly helped him conceal the stolen property. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The police recovered two gold biscuits weighing 120 grams and valued at ₹16.80 lakh from Vikas’s residence. Another ₹7 lakh in cash, a gold ring and a silver chain were recovered from the house of Brijesh. The total value of the recovered property is ₹26.33 lakh.

The recovery operation involved the police team travelling more than 10,000 km over 25 days. The investigation extended across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including Noida and Dehradun.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}