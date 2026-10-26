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Pune records 8 suspected dengue deaths this year; PMC to send cases for state review

PMC will refer these cases to the state public health department for the death audit committee to determine if dengue or any other underlying health condition was the cause, and whether the infection was just a trigger or an incidental finding.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026, 22:33:44 IST
By Vicky Pathare
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Pune: Following the suspected dengue death of a nine-year-old girl at Ruby Hall Clinic on October 18, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) collected and scrutinised data on suspected dengue fatalities reported across the city this year. According to data shared by public and private hospitals, eight suspected dengue deaths were reported between July and October 2026, civic officials said on Monday.

Pune records 8 suspected dengue deaths this year; PMC to send cases for state review
Pune records 8 suspected dengue deaths this year; PMC to send cases for state review

PMC will refer these cases to the state public health department for the death audit committee to determine if dengue or any other underlying health condition was the cause, and whether the infection was just a trigger or an incidental finding.

According to officials, besides the nine-year-old girl who died at Ruby Hall Clinic on October 18, the list of suspected dengue deaths includes a three-year-old boy from Katraj who died on July 23, 2026; a 75-year-old man from Ganj Peth who died on July 18; a 51-year-old man from Tadiwala Road who died on August 6; a 74-year-old woman from Pimple Gurav who died on August 20; a nine-month-old boy from Yerawada who died on August 27; a 24-year-old patient from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar who died on September 9; and a 53-year-old man from Ratnagiri who died on September 14.

Officials elaborated that some patients tested positive for dengue, while others had negative results for specific dengue markers or diagnoses pointing to other serious conditions. Hence, they said, the state audit will analyse the clinical records to determine the cause of each death and confirm the actual number of deaths attributable to dengue.

 
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