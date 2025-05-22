Pune records wettest May since 2015

PUNE: The city has officially recorded its wettest May since 2015, with 116.8 mm of cumulative rainfall measured between May 1 and 21, as per data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The previous record was 112.7 mm, set in May 2015. Pune recorded its wettest May since 2015, with 116.8mm rainfall measured between May 1 and 21, as per data released by IMD. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

This year, the city has already experienced eight rainy days so far in May, the highest since 2015. However, this year’s total rainfall has far exceeded 2021’s figure of 88.8 mm, highlighting the unusual intensity of pre-monsoon showers. As per IMD, NDA area on Wednesday evening recorded 103 mm rainfall, while heavy rainfall activities were also reported in Chinchwad and Kondhwa areas.

After a warm beginning at 40 degrees Celsius temperature, the city started experiencing a drastic change with pre-monsoon clouds forming May 7 onwards. Several parts of the city reported moderate to heavy rainfall over the past two weeks, leading to waterlogging in areas like Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Hadapsar, Kondhwa and Sinhagad Road. There were also isolated incidents of treefall and short-duration traffic disruptions, particularly during evening showers on May 9, 18 and 19. The IMD issued orange and yellow alerts on multiple days as convective activity intensified across the region. The widespread rainfall received on May 20 was the peak rainfall activity thus far in May this year. Huge waterlogging, traffic disruption, treefalls were reported in many areas in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. While Chinchwad reported almost 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, Shivajinagar recorded 40.5 mm rainfall which was the highest rainfall in 24 hours this May.

This unusual wet spell in May has been attributed to a combination of strong westerly winds, moisture-laden air from the Arabian Sea, and favourable upper-air cyclonic circulations. Experts suggest that such unseasonal rainfall patterns could become more frequent with changing climate dynamics.

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecast continued rainfall activity over Pune at least till May 25, with isolated heavy spells likely on May 23 and 24. With nine more days left for the month to end and further rain expected, Pune may set an all-time record for May rainfall in recent history.

In its official weather bulletin, the IMD has stated that an upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels lies over the east-central Arabian Sea off the north Karnataka-Goa coasts on May 21, 2025. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours. The system will result in fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from May 21 to 25.

“The IMD has issued an orange alert for Pune, Satara, Kolhapur (especially in the ghat areas) and Raigad, Ratnagri, Sindhudrg from May 21 to 23. These places are likely to experience significant rainfall activities,” said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune.

The authorities have urged residents to stay alert during thunderstorms and avoid low-lying routes during periods of intense rain.

Monsoon to arrive in Maha early this year

Meanwhile, the monsoon is likely to arrive in Maharashtra early this year. Kashyapi said that the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be around May 24 to 25, making it the earliest onset in 15 years. Whereas the monsoon is likely to arrive in Goa, Sindhudurg around May 28.