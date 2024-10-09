Menu Explore
Pune reports three fresh Zika virus cases

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 10, 2024 05:46 AM IST

All three patients tested positive at private healthcare facilities, and reports from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on October 8 confirmed the presence of the virus infection

After a significant decline in fresh Zika virus cases in September, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has confirmed three fresh cases in the city.

The fresh cases include a 19-year-old woman from Paud Phata, a 69-year-old man from Warje Naka and a 59-year-old man from Karve Nagar.
The fresh cases include a 19-year-old woman from Paud Phata, a 69-year-old man from Warje Naka and a 59-year-old man from Karve Nagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

All three patients tested positive at private healthcare facilities, and reports from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on October 8 confirmed the presence of the virus infection.

The fresh cases include a 19-year-old woman from Paud Phata, a 69-year-old man from Warje Naka and a 59-year-old man from Karve Nagar.

Dr Nina Borade, health officer of PMC, said, all these three patients are mild symptomatic and complained of fever in September. “Their samples tested positive for Zika infection at a private laboratory. Later the samples were sent to the NIV, Pune, which on Tuesday confirmed the Zika virus presence in their samples,” she said.

The city reported its first Zika virus case this year on June 20, and to date, as many as 103 cases have been reported. Of these 5 cases were reported in June, 54 cases in July, 39 cases in August, 2 cases in September and 3 cases in October respectively.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, said, the entomological survey and containment measures helped to break the Zika virus transmission chain in the city. The situation is under control and citizens should not panic.

“Sporadic cases are likely to be reported in the city but an outbreak with a large number is unlikely to happen. The awareness campaigns and fogging operations in affected areas have already been started,” he said.

“With the containment measures the infected mosquitoes, larvae and breeding sites have been eliminated. Besides, we are closely monitoring the cases in both private and public healthcare facilities to start immediate containment measures,” he said.

The civic body health department has urged residents to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites, including the use of repellents and maintaining cleanliness in and around homes to prevent mosquito breeding.

