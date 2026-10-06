Pune - India’s first Advanced Ergonomics and Human Factors Research Centre (AEHFRC) is set to come up in Pune through a joint initiative of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and COEP Technological University, Pune. The two institutions today initiated the establishment of the centre at COEP Tech’s Research and Innovation Park in Chikhali, with an investment of ₹105 crore planned under the project. The facility is aimed at developing engineering technologies and products based on the physical characteristics, requirements and operating conditions of Indian users.

Pune to get India’s first advanced Ergonomics Research Centre

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A Letter of Intent (LoI) for the project was signed on October 5 in the presence of Prof. Sunil Bhirud, Vice-Chancellor of COEP Technological University and Dr Reji Mathai, Director, ARAI along with officials from both organisations.

As per the information given by the ARAI administration, spread across around 38,000 square feet, the centre is intended to strengthen indigenous capabilities in ergonomics and human factors and reduce India’s dependence on technologies and expertise developed primarily for European users. The initiative is aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and is expected to provide a dedicated platform for research, testing, validation, training and innovation in the field.

The project will be developed in two phases. During the first phase, over the next two to three years, facilities for posture evaluation, seating comfort analysis, human biomechanics studies and field-of-vision assessment will be established and upgraded. The second phase, planned over the subsequent four to five years, will involve the development of the full-scale AEHFRC as a National Centre of Excellence for ergonomics and human factors.

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{{^usCountry}} The centre will cater to a wide range of sectors, including automotive, defence, aerospace, railways, agriculture, industrial equipment, consumer products, furniture, construction and built environments and textiles. Its facilities will support industries in evaluating how products, equipment and systems interact with users, with the objective of improving safety, efficiency, comfort and overall user experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The centre will cater to a wide range of sectors, including automotive, defence, aerospace, railways, agriculture, industrial equipment, consumer products, furniture, construction and built environments and textiles. Its facilities will support industries in evaluating how products, equipment and systems interact with users, with the objective of improving safety, efficiency, comfort and overall user experience. {{/usCountry}}

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A key focus of the centre will be the development of technologies and products specifically suited to Indian users and operating environments. Ergonomics research can play an important role in areas such as vehicle seating, driver posture, visibility, workplace design, equipment handling and human-machine interaction. The centre is expected to provide scientific testing and validation capabilities that can help industries incorporate these considerations into product development at an early stage.

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The initiative will also focus on developing skilled manpower through specialised training, certification and capability-building programmes. By bringing academic research and industrial requirements onto a common platform, the centre is expected to promote translational research and help convert scientific findings into practical industrial applications.