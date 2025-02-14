Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.71 °C, check weather forecast for February 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on February 14, 2025, is 29.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.71 °C and 32.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.81 °C and 33.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 171.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 15, 2025
|29.08
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|30.51
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|30.90
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|31.21
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|31.13
|Sky is clear
|February 20, 2025
|31.48
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|31.15
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025
