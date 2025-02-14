Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.71 °C, check weather forecast for February 14, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 14, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 14, 2025 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on February 14, 2025, is 29.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.71 °C and 32.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.

Pune weather update on February 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.81 °C and 33.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 171.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 15, 202529.08Sky is clear
February 16, 202530.51Sky is clear
February 17, 202530.90Sky is clear
February 18, 202531.21Sky is clear
February 19, 202531.13Sky is clear
February 20, 202531.48Sky is clear
February 21, 202531.15Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.68 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.86 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru29.01 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad29.9 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad27.42 °C Sky is clear
Delhi23.46 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

