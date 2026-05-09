Pune woman dies nine days after brutal blade attack

PUNE: A 22-year-old woman who sustained critical throat injuries after being attacked by her male friend in the Chandan Nagar area and had been battling for life for the past nine days in a private hospital, succumbed to her injuries on Friday, the police said. 22-year-old woman who sustained critical throat injuries after being attacked by her male friend in the Chandan Nagar area in Pune succumbed to her injuries after nine days. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The attack was reported at around 8.30 pm on April 29 at the residence of the victim, Ujaladevi Jaswantsingh Dohare, originally from Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Dilip Ramesh Rathod, 30, currently staying at Lohegaon and originally from Hingoli, was arrested by the police on Sunday. He has been remanded to police custody till May 10.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were working together at a shopping mall in the locality where they initially became acquainted before entering a relationship. However, the victim’s brother was against their relationship. Meanwhile, the victim’s parents arranged for her to be married to a boy at their native place. Thereafter, frequent arguments took place between the victim and the accused. On April 29 when the victim returned home from duty, the accused allegedly attacked her with a blade following an argument between them. According to the police, the incident occurred at the victim’s residence in Pathare Vasti, Chandan Nagar, when she was home alone as her brother and sister-in-law had gone out for work at the time.

Nilesh Gorakshanath Badakh, senior police inspector at Chandan Nagar police station, said, “The accused entered the house and attacked her, slitting her throat with a blade before fleeing the spot.” Despite sustaining critical injuries, the victim managed to contact her brother over the phone and informed him that she had been attacked. Neighbours and relatives rushed her to a nearby private hospital where she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The police said that when they reached the hospital and tried to question the victim, she could not speak due to the injuries to her throat. She reportedly asked for a pen and paper and wrote down the name of the accused, helping the police identify and arrest him.

The victim succumbed to her injuries during treatment at around 2 am on Friday, the police said. Following her death, the case is expected to be converted into a murder offence. Further investigation is underway.