Pune-Howrah train gets 22-coach backup rake

Passengers travelling on the Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express will no longer have to face delays of up to eight to 10 hours in the train’s departure from Pune owing to late arrival of its incoming service from Howrah. The Pune railway administration has prepared an alternative 22-coach ICF rake, known as a ‘scratch train’, to ensure that the train departs from Pune on schedule even if the original rake arrives late. The move is expected to provide significant relief to passengers who frequently face inconvenience due to delays.

The Pune–Howrah Azad Hind Express is one of the important and heavily patronised long-distance trains originating from Pune railway station (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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A ‘scratch train’ is an alternative train arrangement made by the railway administration using additional coaches available with it. In this particular case, the Pune railway administration has arranged a separate, 22-coach ICF rake as an alternative. This arrangement will allow the railway authorities to operate the Pune-originating service using the alternative rake if the incoming train from Howrah is delayed. Consequently, passengers will be able to board the train and begin their journey as per the scheduled departure time, without having to wait for the delayed incoming rake.

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Hemant Kumar Behera, public relations officer, Pune railway division, said, “To avoid inconvenience to passengers, we have prepared an alternative, 22-coach scratch train. Even if the original train arrives late in Pune, the scheduled service from Pune will operate on time using this alternative rake.”

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